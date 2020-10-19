Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday he was "absolutely not" surprised that President Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him on TV in a crowded place with "almost nobody wearing a mask."

The big picture: Fauci said he thought "nothing good can come outta that." "And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event," he added, in an apparent reference to the Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26. Several people who attended the event contracted the virus.