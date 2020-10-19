8 mins ago - Health

Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus

A screenshot of Anthony Fauci. Photo: CBS/"60 Minutes."

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday he was "absolutely not" surprised that President Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him on TV in a crowded place with "almost nobody wearing a mask."

The big picture: Fauci said he thought "nothing good can come outta that." "And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event," he added, in an apparent reference to the Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26. Several people who attended the event contracted the virus.

Fadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Health

Jake Tapper says White House refused invitations to have COVID-19 experts appear on his show

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Sunday the White House declined invitations to have anyone from its coronavirus task force on his show, "State of the Union," including Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and CDC director Robert Redfield.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% in a week, and the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Thursday. On Friday, the U.S. reported 70,000 new cases in one day for the first time since July.

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA head: White House coronavirus strategy of waiting for vaccine is "problematic"

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday the White House strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus appears to be "to endure the spread until we get to that vaccine."

Why it matters: That strategy, which leaves much of the mitigation efforts up to the states and excludes a national mask mandate, is "problematic" because the "first tranche of people to get vaccinated really won't be protected ... probably until February and maybe March," even if companies apply in November with the FDA to administer the vaccine, Gottlieb said.

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Health

CDC: Hispanic Americans only racial group to see increased COVID deaths over the summer

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Alex Edelman/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Hispanic Americans who died from the coronavirus increased from May to August, while all other racial groups saw a decline in fatalities, the CDC said in an analysis released Friday.

The big picture: Since the beginning of the pandemic, it's been clear that the coronavirus has had an outsized impact on Black and Latino communities — due to a myriad of long-standing inequalities in the health care system, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

