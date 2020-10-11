52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show

The White House refused to allow Anthony Fauci or any of the medical experts on the coronavirus task force to appear on ABC's "This Week," host Jon Karl said Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has previously faced criticism for silencing Fauci, and White House officials have refused to answer basic questions about President Trump's COVID test results, as it scrambles to respond to an outbreak within its own ranks.

  • Fauci acknowledged in an interview with CBS Radio on Friday that there was "a superspreader event at the White House," referring to the Rose Garden ceremony to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
  • Multiple people, including two senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 after the event, which featured little social distancing and few masks.

The big picture: The president is facing a credibility gap on the coronavirus issue. An ABC News/Washington Post poll out Sunday indicates 62% of Americans distrust what Trump says about the coronavirus, and 60% said they don't trust the administration to provide accurate information about Trump's health.

What they're saying: "We had hoped to talk to Dr. Fauci about both the outbreak at the White House and across the country," Karl said at the start of the show.

  • "He was more than willing to join us, but the White House wouldn't allow you to hear from the nation's leading expert on coronavirus."
  • "In fact, they wouldn't allow any of the medical experts on the president's own coronavirus task force to appear on this show."

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  4. Science: A bat signal for pandemics.
  5. World: India becomes second country after U.S. to surpass 7 million cases.
Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump said during a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House that the coronavirus "is going to disappear."

Why it matters: The rally with 300 to 400 attendees was the president's first public event since he contracted the coronavirus, and included conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

