Trump says he won't let Fauci testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump haters"

President Trump told reporters Tuesday that he won't let Anthony Fauci testify before the House of Representatives because it's "a setup" with a "bunch of Trump haters."

Driving the news: The White House told the House on Monday that members of the administration's coronavirus task force won't be allowed to testify in May, claiming that it would divert resources from the pandemic response. Trump said Tuesday Fauci will instead be testifying in front of the Senate.

Flashback: Fauci testified in March that that the current system of making coronavirus testing available in the U.S. was not set up in a way that it needed it to be, calling it a "failing."

The big picture: The House has established a select committee to conduct oversight over the Trump administration's coronavirus response. Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked the White House's decision to block members of the coronavirus task force from testifying on Monday, claiming that the administration "might be afraid of the truth."

"They put every Trump hater on the committee — the same old stuff. They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death, and our situation's going to be very successful. The House has put on a committee, an oversight committee, of Maxine Waters and Maloney and the same people, and it's just a set-up. But Dr. Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate, and he looks forward to doing that. But the House I will tell you, the House should be ashamed of themselves. And frankly, the Democrats should be ashamed, because they don't want us to succeed. They want us to fail so they can win an election."
— Trump to reporters

Coronavirus dashboard

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

