Top health official says U.S. coronavirus testing system is "failing"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a House hearing Thursday that the current system of making coronavirus testing available in the U.S. is "a failing."
Why it matters: Fauci's testimony directly contradicted comments made by President Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that "testing has been going very smooth."
- Less than 10,000 Americans have been tested, according to lawmakers, far fewer than in other countries like South Korea — which is testing 20,000 people per day.
- Trump's comments have set off frustration among both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who heard testimony from Fauci and other health officials on Thursday.
What he's saying:
"The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing. Let's admit it. The way the system was set up, the public health component that Dr. Redfield was talking about, was a system where you put it out there in the public and a physician asks for it and you get it. The idea of anybody getting it easily the way other countries are doing it — we're not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we're not."— Dr. Anthony Fauci