40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top health official says U.S. coronavirus testing system is "failing"

Fadel Allassan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a House hearing Thursday that the current system of making coronavirus testing available in the U.S. is "a failing."

Why it matters: Fauci's testimony directly contradicted comments made by President Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that "testing has been going very smooth."

  • Less than 10,000 Americans have been tested, according to lawmakers, far fewer than in other countries like South Korea — which is testing 20,000 people per day.
  • Trump's comments have set off frustration among both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who heard testimony from Fauci and other health officials on Thursday.

What he's saying:

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing. Let's admit it. The way the system was set up, the public health component that Dr. Redfield was talking about, was a system where you put it out there in the public and a physician asks for it and you get it. The idea of anybody getting it easily the way other countries are doing it — we're not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we're not."
— Dr. Anthony Fauci

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

"You don't want to go to war with a president": Top NIH doctor talks coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus press conference at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico that the nation's political polarization is forcing him to "walk the fine balance" of informing the public about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and combating misinformation — which can sometimes come from President Trump.

What he's saying: "You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president. ... But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Health
Axios

Fauci: "We can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said at a press briefing Tuesday that while the risk of contracting the coronavirus for the average American remains "relatively low," the U.S. must realize that "as a nation we can’t be doing the kinds of things we could do a few months ago."

Why it matters: Hundreds of organizations, schools and companies have begun taking this warning seriously, canceling classes, conferences, sporting events and even political rallies as it becomes clear that the U.S. will not be able to stop the spread of the coronavirus into its borders.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Experimental coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The vaccine that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and drugmaker Moderna have been developing to combat the coronavirus is ready to be tested on humans, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal.

The state of play: The rapidly developed vaccine will be tested on 20–25 healthy volunteers in April to determine whether two doses will be safe and generate an immune response to protect against infection. Results will be available in July or August, Fauci told WSJ.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Health