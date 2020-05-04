1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House won't allow members of coronavirus task force to testify in May

Fauci and Birx. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House informed Congress on Monday that members of the administration's coronavirus task force, which includes health experts like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, won't be allowed to testify in the month of May.

Why it matters: The administration argues that having officials spend time testifying diverts critical resources and attention from its pandemic response. The move is likely to draw backlash from Democrats who have already accused the administration of skirting oversight during the coronavirus crisis.

  • The White House said that "all other departments, agencies, and witnesses may accept hearing invitations," but stressed that "agency resources should still be prioritized toward the COVID-19 response."
  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is permitted to authorize exceptions to the guidance.

The White House had previously barred testimony from Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, saying in a statement last week:

"While the Trump administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings."
— White House spokesperson Judd Deere

Looking back on locking down

A long-awaited passeggiata, in Rome. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images

The world now appears to be moving beyond peak lockdown, with at least 12 countries loosening restrictions today.

Why it matters: While regions and countries will likely be forced to reimpose lockdowns as the pandemic develops, we may not again see half of humanity constrained at the same time.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,573,864 — Total deaths: 250,687 — Total recoveries — 1,159,015Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,177,784 — Total deaths: 68,442 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. Economy: The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts.
  6. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: The borrowing is a result of nearly $3 trillion in spending that Congress has enacted since the start of the pandemic. That outlay included direct payments to most U.S. households, the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic relief. It also reflects a dip in revenues because the government delayed the tax filing deadline to June.

