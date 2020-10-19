33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Biden campaign slammed President Trump after he said at a Nevada rally Sunday if his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden were elected there'd be more coronavirus pandemic lockdowns because "he'll listen to the scientists."

What he's saying: "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression," Trump said.

The other side: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in an emailed statement, "Donald Trump tanked the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by continually discounting and attacking warnings from the scientific and medical experts working around the clock to save lives.

  • "Now new coronavirus cases are surging and layoffs are rising."

For the record: The U.S. has the highest number of cases and death toll from COVID-19 in the world. Infections jumped almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

  • The virus has killed more than 219,600 people and infected over 8.1 million in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.
  • Airlines, oil companies, tire manufacturers, book publishers and insurers are among the industries where tens of thousands of layoffs have been announced.

Go deeper: The onset of winter will make the pandemic even worse.

12 hours ago - Health

Jake Tapper says White House refused invitations to have COVID-19 experts appear on his show

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Sunday the White House declined invitations to have anyone from its coronavirus task force on his show, "State of the Union," including Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and CDC director Robert Redfield.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% in a week, and the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Thursday. On Friday, the U.S. reported 70,000 new cases in one day for the first time since July.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Hispanic Americans only racial group to see increased COVID deaths over the summer, CDC says — Ex-FDA head explains why White House strategy of waiting for vaccine is "problematic."
  4. Business: Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  5. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter removes tweet from Trump's COVID adviser claiming masks do not work

Scott Atlas. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter took down a tweet from one of President Trump's most visible coronavirus task force members, Scott Atlas, that claimed widespread use of face masks does not help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Atlas — who is a radiologist, not an epidemiologist — has become one of the president's favorite coronavirus advisers, despite his controversial views.

