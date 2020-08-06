Macron visits Beirut promising a "new political pact" for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron walked through the blast-damaged streets of Beirut on Thursday, swarmed by people chanting for the fall of Lebanon's government and pleading for international aid.

Why it matters: Lebanon is at a breaking point. Its economy was collapsing and its government hardly functioning — all before a massive explosion destroyed swathes of the capital city, including its vital port.

Macron appears to be the first national leader, foreign or domestic, to visit with residents of Beirut's hard-hit neighborhoods.

What he's saying: The French leader promised to deliver a "new political pact" for Lebanon.

"I will propose a new political pact in Lebanon, and I will be back in September, and if they can't do it, I'll take my political responsibility," he told a crowd, per AFP's Mohamad Ali Harissi.

Between the lines: That's quite a statement from the leader of a former colonial power.

It shows both Macron's willingness to position himself as a — perhaps the — global leader, and the utter lack of faith Lebanese people have in their own government to rebuild.

On the ground: The scenes have been remarkable, particularly just two days after the explosion.

Multiple videos have captured Macron promising to provide aid directly to the people of Lebanon, who have been shouting to him that their leaders cannot be trusted.

Crowds have swarmed around him, desperate to be heard. "Please help us. What are you doing to help us?" one man could be heard shouting through tears.

Macron pushed aside his security detail to hug one woman, the Washington Post's Liz Sly reports.

Where things stand: The death toll in Beirut has surpassed 135, with at least 5,000 injured, in what appears to have been an accidental explosion.