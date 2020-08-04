Massive explosion rocks Beirut

A major explosion has slammed central Beirut, Lebanon, damaging buildings as far as several miles away and injuring scores of people.

Driving the news: The cause of the explosion is unknown. It's also unclear how many people were killed or wounded, but the Lebanese Red Cross has told AP that casualties number in the hundreds. Reuters reports that at least 10 people have been killed, citing security sources.

Details: Local media showed footage of severely damaged buildings and injured people near the site of the explosion, and noted that it occurred in an area near the port containing warehouses.

One unconfirmed theory — based in part on videos that have been circulating on social media — is that the initial explosion involved a large supply of fireworks, which then triggered a larger explosion.

There are conflicting claims on the plausibility of that explanation. Several media outlets have quoted a Lebanese security chief as describing a detonation in a facility containing "highly explosive material."

Hamad Hassan, Lebanon's health minister, said there had been "a very high number of injuries," according to local network LBC.

The BBC notes that the explosion comes ahead of the verdict in a trial into the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005. There's no indication the two events are related.

On the scene: "The streets of eastern Beirut were gridlocked as cars tried to flee the area and pedestrians poured onto sidewalks. One man, walking against the frantic tide of people, shouted that all the roads were blocked," the Washington Post reports from Beirut.

"In the usually vibrant Gemmayze and Mar Mikhaël areas, back streets were deserted and roads littered with glass and debris. Flames billowed from a building along the port."

Downtown Beirut is quite compact, with roughly 360,000 people living in the city and over 2 million in the larger metro area.

Zoom out: The explosion comes as Lebanon grapples with a crippling financial crisis and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In photos:

Damaged buildings are seen after a fire at a warehouse with explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts in Beirut. Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port. Photo: Str/AFP via Getty Images

Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Photo: Str/AFP via Getty Images

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.