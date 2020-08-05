Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Aspen Security Forum Wednesday that "most believe" the explosions that rocked Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday were the product of some kind of accident.

Why it matters: President Trump claimed at a press conference Tuesday that he had spoken to generals who "seem to feel that this was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event," and that it was "a bomb of some kind." The remarks set off confusion and prompted anonymous defense officials to tell CNN and AP that there is no indication yet that the blasts were an attack.

The big picture: The Lebanese government has said the blast most likely came from a 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used to make fertilizer. More than 100 people have been killed and thousands have been injured, overwhelming hospitals and leaving much of the city in ruins.

What they're saying: "Still getting information on what happened," Esper said. "Most believe it was an accident, as reported. Beyond that, I have nothing further to report on that. It's obviously a tragedy."

"We mourn for the dozens, if not hundreds, of Lebanese possibly killed and thousands hurt. Lebanon's struggling right now in a number of ways and it's a shame to see it happen. When you see the video, it's just devastating."

"But we want to help. I spoke to Secretary Pompeo this morning. We're reaching out to the Lebanese government, have reached out. We're positioning ourselves to provide them whatever assistance we can — humanitarian aid, medical supplies, you name it — to assist the people of Lebanon."

