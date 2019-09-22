Sen. Elizabeth Warren has overtaken 2020 rival Joe Biden in Iowa to snatch the lead in a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of preferred Democratic presidential candidates, published Saturday night.
Why it matters: Per the Des Moines Register, this is the first time Warren has led in the state's poll. It's the latest in a series of surges in the polls for the Massachusetts senator. She's also been drawing big crowds in recent weeks. She drew her largest campaign rally crowd of the 2020 cycle last Monday, when more than 20,000 people flocked to see her at Washington Square Park in New York City.