By the numbers: The poll of 602 likely Democratic caucusgoers, conducted Sept. 14-18, with a margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points, shows 22% of those polled say Warren is their pick for president. Former Vice President Biden came in second at 20% and Sen. Bernie Sanders is the next closest at 11%.

Yes, but: While Warren and Biden appear to have pulled away from the rest of the Democratic presidential pack in Iowa, 63 percent of respondents said they could be persuaded to change their mind after picking a top choice. Just 20% said they were decided on a first-choice candidate.

The big picture: Warren was 1 of 17 Democratic presidential candidates to attend the annual Polk County Steak Fry political event, which the New York Times reports attracted drew 12,000 activists and voters to a Des Moines park for political speeches, along with campaign singalongs and grilled meats.

Warren won the biggest applause at the event, reiterating her call for President Trump to be impeached, according to the Times.

