Warren surges to top spot in Iowa poll

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets guests at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has overtaken 2020 rival Joe Biden in Iowa to snatch the lead in a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of preferred Democratic presidential candidates, published Saturday night.

Why it matters: Per the Des Moines Register, this is the first time Warren has led in the state's poll. It's the latest in a series of surges in the polls for the Massachusetts senator. She's also been drawing big crowds in recent weeks. She drew her largest campaign rally crowd of the 2020 cycle last Monday, when more than 20,000 people flocked to see her at Washington Square Park in New York City.

By the numbers: The poll of 602 likely Democratic caucusgoers, conducted Sept. 14-18, with a margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points, shows 22% of those polled say Warren is their pick for president. Former Vice President Biden came in second at 20% and Sen. Bernie Sanders is the next closest at 11%.

Yes, but: While Warren and Biden appear to have pulled away from the rest of the Democratic presidential pack in Iowa, 63 percent of respondents said they could be persuaded to change their mind after picking a top choice. Just 20% said they were decided on a first-choice candidate.

The big picture: Warren was 1 of 17 Democratic presidential candidates to attend the annual Polk County Steak Fry political event, which the New York Times reports attracted drew 12,000 activists and voters to a Des Moines park for political speeches, along with campaign singalongs and grilled meats.

  • Warren won the biggest applause at the event, reiterating her call for President Trump to be impeached, according to the Times.

