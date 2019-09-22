The Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, drew a crowd of more than 12,200 Saturday, organizers say, as 17 of the 19 Democratic presidential candidates made their pitch to voters in the state.
The big picture: The gathering comes less than 5 months ahead of the Iowa caucuses —the first to take place in the U.S.
The event has coincided with 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren being revealed as Iowa's Democratic presidential front-runner in a new poll. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden works the grill at the Iowa event. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris dances with supporters in Des Moines. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with his supporters. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker takes a selfie with supporters. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses the Des Moines crowd. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar marches with supporters. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke greets an event attendee. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard works the grill. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang greets event attendees. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Attendees listen to Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan speak. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images An attendee puts syrup of a stack of pancakes. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images Democratic presidential campaign signs are displayed during the event. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images