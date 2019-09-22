Stories

In photos: 2020 Democratic candidates flock to Iowa steak fry

The crowd at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday.
The Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, drew a crowd of more than 12,200 Saturday, organizers say, as 17 of the 19 Democratic presidential candidates made their pitch to voters in the state.

The big picture: The gathering comes less than 5 months ahead of the Iowa caucuses —the first to take place in the U.S.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dances as she attends the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg greets supporters at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) takes a selfie during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) marches with supporters at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) greets an attendee during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) works the grill during a visit to the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate, entrepreneur Andrew Yang greets guests at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Attendees listen to Democratic presidential candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) speak during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa
An attendee puts syrup of a stack of pancakes during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry
Democratic presidential campaign signs are displayed during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
