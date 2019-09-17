Enthusiasm for Elizabeth Warren surges in new 2020 poll

2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has surged 6% since July in a new WSJ/NBC poll of 506 Democratic primary voters, breaking out from the rest of the field to secure her spot in 2nd place (25%) behind former Vice President Joe Biden (31%).

The big picture: Despite polling behind Biden in the overall horserace, Warren led the pack when voters were asked which candidates they feel "enthusiastic" about. The poll shows her enthusiasm figures have grown from 20% in March to 35% in September, while Biden has dropped from 33% to 23%. On Monday night, Warren drew her largest campaign rally crowd of the 2020 cycle when over 20,000 people came out to New York City's Washington Square Park.