Warren takes a swipe at Biden in front of record crowd in Seattle

Democratic Presidential hopeful US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco
Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco on Aug. 23. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren outlined her economic credentials and took a swipe at Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden when asked how she'd defeat President Trump, as she drew the largest crowd of her campaign Sunday in Seattle, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The perception is that as a former vice president, Biden is the most electable candidate and that is central to his enduring strength, Bloomberg notes. Indeed, Jill Biden urged Democrats at a campaign event last week to think about the electability of candidates. "Your candidate may be better on a policy issue, but the bottom line is "we have to beat Trump," she said.

QuoteWe’re not gonna win this by just saying 'not Trump.' It’s not enough to be not Trump. ... I know how to fight and I know how to win."

The big picture: Bloomberg reports that Warren drew applause from the estimated crowd of 15,000 people at the International Fountain Park, when she outlined her wealth tax plan and for her call to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling that lifted campaign finance restrictions the most well received.

Elizabeth Warren