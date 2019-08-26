Sen. Elizabeth Warren outlined her economic credentials and took a swipe at Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden when asked how she'd defeat President Trump, as she drew the largest crowd of her campaign Sunday in Seattle, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The perception is that as a former vice president, Biden is the most electable candidate and that is central to his enduring strength, Bloomberg notes. Indeed, Jill Biden urged Democrats at a campaign event last week to think about the electability of candidates. "Your candidate may be better on a policy issue, but the bottom line is "we have to beat Trump," she said.