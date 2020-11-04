Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

In photos: Election Day 2020 across the U.S.

People line up to vote at the Hazel Parker Playground on Election Day in Charleston, S.C. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Voters headed to polling stations across the U.S. on Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the 2020 election.

The big picture: More than 100 million votes were cast early. But there was still a huge voter turnout on Election Day, with precautions against COVID-19 in place at polling centers. Here's what's been unfolding, in photos.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather near the White House on Tuesday evening. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images
A small caravan of Trump supporters park at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Voters cast ballots on Election Day at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Photos: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Steven Addo, 23, talks with someone dropping off an absentee ballot outside the Department of Elections in Detroit. The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday failed to meet the Election Day deadline to conduct a sweep of facilities in key battleground states for remaining mail-in ballots and to rush delivery. Photo: Elaine Cromie/Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots at the old Stone School in Hillsboro, Va. Photo: Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A nun arrives to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans are also voting on a sixth non-binding referendum that seeks to turn the island into a U.S. state. However, it's unlikely this will happen as it lacks the support of the U.S. government, Nationalia Info notes. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Vote.org food trucks deliver tacos and water to voters in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Vote.org
A supporter of Initiative 81, the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act, by the Washington Monument. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images
Supporters of President Trump argue with a Joe Biden supporter in Houston. Although stores and restaurants across the U.S. boarded up their venues as a precaution against potential violence, there have been no reports of any significant unrest so far. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building in Denver. Photo: Chet Strange/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center polling place in Palm Beach, Fla. The president voted on Oct. 25. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Biden greets residents as he makes a stop near the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center, where he was the only white lifeguard in 1962, in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
People vote at Boulevard Mall polling station in Las Vegas. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line at a polling location in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
A child looks on as a voter casts a ballot at a polling station at the Congregation Aguda Achim in Bexley, Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
People fill out ballots at a voting center set up at the CenturyLink Field Event Center for people who need to register or get other assistance to vote by mail in Seattle. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The ballot room at Hale House in the historic Balsams Resort in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, N.H., for midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast on Election Day. Biden won by five votes to zero. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states as polls close

Axios
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham wins Senate re-election against Jaime Harrison

Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) has won re-election against Democrat Jaime Harrison in a highly competitive and closely watched race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: Harrison raised massive amounts of money — including a record-breaking $57 million in Q3 — in his bid to unseat Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the controversial push to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states in early returns

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

Axios
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner loses re-election race in Colorado

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in Colorado's Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's the first Senate seat that Democrats have flipped this election as they seek to take control of the upper chamber.

