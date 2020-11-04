In photos: Election Day 2020 across the U.S.

Voters headed to polling stations across the U.S. on Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the 2020 election.

The big picture: More than 100 million votes were cast early. But there was still a huge voter turnout on Election Day, with precautions against COVID-19 in place at polling centers. Here's what's been unfolding, in photos.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather near the White House on Tuesday evening. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

A small caravan of Trump supporters park at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Voters cast ballots on Election Day at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Photos: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Steven Addo, 23, talks with someone dropping off an absentee ballot outside the Department of Elections in Detroit. The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday failed to meet the Election Day deadline to conduct a sweep of facilities in key battleground states for remaining mail-in ballots and to rush delivery. Photo: Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Voters cast their ballots at the old Stone School in Hillsboro, Va. Photo: Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A nun arrives to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans are also voting on a sixth non-binding referendum that seeks to turn the island into a U.S. state. However, it's unlikely this will happen as it lacks the support of the U.S. government, Nationalia Info notes. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vote.org food trucks deliver tacos and water to voters in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Vote.org

A supporter of Initiative 81, the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act, by the Washington Monument. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

Supporters of President Trump argue with a Joe Biden supporter in Houston. Although stores and restaurants across the U.S. boarded up their venues as a precaution against potential violence, there have been no reports of any significant unrest so far. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building in Denver. Photo: Chet Strange/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center polling place in Palm Beach, Fla. The president voted on Oct. 25. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Biden greets residents as he makes a stop near the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center, where he was the only white lifeguard in 1962, in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People vote at Boulevard Mall polling station in Las Vegas. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Voters wait in line at a polling location in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

A child looks on as a voter casts a ballot at a polling station at the Congregation Aguda Achim in Bexley, Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

People fill out ballots at a voting center set up at the CenturyLink Field Event Center for people who need to register or get other assistance to vote by mail in Seattle. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The ballot room at Hale House in the historic Balsams Resort in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, N.H., for midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast on Election Day. Biden won by five votes to zero. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states as polls close