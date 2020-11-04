In photos: Election Day 2020 across the U.S.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) has won re-election against Democrat Jaime Harrison in a highly competitive and closely watched race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.
Why it matters: Harrison raised massive amounts of money — including a record-breaking $57 million in Q3 — in his bid to unseat Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the controversial push to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.
Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.
The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.