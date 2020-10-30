Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Friday had already reached 61% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

By the numbers: Both Hawaii (104.5%) and Texas (100.4%) have already surpassed 2016's total turnout via early voting. The latter has morphed into a key swing state that could allow Joe Biden to land a knockout blow on President Trump's re-election chances.

Other states that have already amassed a huge portion of their 2016 totals include:

Montana: 91.2%

91.2% Washington: 88%

88% New Mexico: 87.9%

87.9% Georgia: 86.9%

86.9% North Carolina: 85.6%

85.6% Tennessee: 82.9%

82.9% Oregon: 82.4%

82.4% Nevada: 82.2%

82.2% Florida: 81.6%

81.6% Arizona: 80.4%

The other side: Some key battleground states are lagging behind the frontrunners. Pennsylvania, for example, has only reached 34.3% of its 2016 total turnout — but this is the first general election for which the state has implemented no-excuse absentee balloting. Historically, only about 5% of Pennsylvanians have voted by mail.

Other key battlegrounds and their current early turnout against 2016 totals:

Wisconsin: 58.4%

58.4% Iowa: 53.8%

53.8% Michigan 50.3%

50.3% Ohio: 46.3%

Yes, but: With Election Day fast approaching, in-person early voting operations in many states will close down in the days ahead to prep for Tuesday.

Texas, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maine, Idaho, Georgia and Arizona will end in-person early voting on Friday. Some Utah counties will shut it down on Friday as well, per Business Insider.

In-person early voting will end on Saturday in North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Florida.

Mail-in ballots also face deadlines. While some states only require that ballots be postmarked by or shortly before Election Day, others require ballots to be received by election officials on Tuesday.

Swing states Florida and Wisconsin, for example, require mail-in ballots to be received by 7 and 8 p.m., respectively, on Election Day.

But the Supreme Court recently shut down Republican attempts to trim mail-in deadlines in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Many states also can't begin counting their mail-in ballots until Election Day, which is likely to cause a backlog in results — and could shift results in Biden's favor as more get counted in the following days.

Between the lines: Experts say it is essentially impossible to read anything into 2020's unprecedented turnout at the current moment.

While high-turnout elections traditionally favor Democrats, the pandemic's effects have caused traditional models to be cast aside — making it difficult to draw any conclusions about the possible outcome of the election from these historic numbers.

Note: The turnout figures cited in this article were last updated at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.