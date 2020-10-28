Supreme Court rejects GOP push to cut absentee ballot deadline in N.C.

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by the Trump campaign and other Republicans to shorten North Carolina's deadline for mail-in ballots from nine to three days.

The big picture: This is the latest of a series of decisions over mail-in ballot deadlines in various states.

  • It comes two days after the court rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend that state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days post-Election Day.

Of note: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented the latest ruling in a 5-3 vote.

  • As in the ruling to deny a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to expedite their request to shorten the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in Wednesday's decision.
  • This was "because of the need for a prompt resolution and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings," the court said.

Background: A federal appeals court ruled last Wednesday that North Carolina could accept absentee ballots that postmarked Nov. 3, Election Day, until Nov. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the decision, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court won't expedite Pennsylvania GOP's request to block mail-in ballot extension

Amy Coney Barrett being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. Photo: Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images

The Supreme Court voted 5-3 on Wednesday to deny a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to expedite their request to shorten the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots. Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the decision.

Why it matters: A lower court ruling allowing ballots to be counted until 5pm on Nov. 6, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, will remain in place for now.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated Oct 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Voters in Wisconsin, Michigan urged to return absentee ballots to drop boxes

Signs for Joe Biden are seen outside a home in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Gettyy

Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes, warning that the U.S. Postal Service may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3. In Michigan, absentee ballots must also be received by 8pm on Election Day in order to be counted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Oct 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats sound alarm on mail-in votes

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Democrats are calling a last-minute audible on mail-in voting after last night's Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes. They are warning that the USPS may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow