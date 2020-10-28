Supreme Court rejects GOP push to cut absentee ballot deadline in N.C.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by the Trump campaign and other Republicans to shorten North Carolina's deadline for mail-in ballots from nine to three days.

The big picture: This is the latest of a series of decisions over mail-in ballot deadlines in various states.

It comes two days after the court rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend that state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days post-Election Day.

Of note: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented the latest ruling in a 5-3 vote.

As in the ruling to deny a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to expedite their request to shorten the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in Wednesday's decision.

This was "because of the need for a prompt resolution and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings," the court said.

Background: A federal appeals court ruled last Wednesday that North Carolina could accept absentee ballots that postmarked Nov. 3, Election Day, until Nov. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

