USPS fails to meet deadline to sweep facilities for remaining ballots in swing states

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday failed to meet the deadline set earlier on Election Day to conduct a sweep of some of its facilities in key battleground states for remaining mail-in ballots and to rush delivery.

What they're saying: "Given the time constraints set by this Court's order, and the fact that Postal Inspectors operate on a nationwide basis, Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. without significantly delaying preexisting activities on the day of the election," the USPS wrote.

USPS noted it had a review process scheduled for Election Day between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. "to ensure that Inspectors are on site to ensure compliance at the critical period before the polls close."

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who issued the initial deadline, accepted the USPS' schedule and denied the request from the plaintiffs, the NAACP, for an emergency motion for a telephone conference to address next steps.

Earlier Tuesday, Sullivan had given USPS inspectors until 3 pm ET "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Inspectors were ordered to report to the court by 4:30pm “confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind,” Sullivan wrote.

He ordered sweeps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, New England, South Carolina and Florida.

With the exception of Pennsylvania and Texas, each of those states require that mail-in ballots be received by the end of Tuesday.

Sullivan also ordered the USPS on Sunday to send reminders to managers that they must follow the “extraordinary measures” policy and use express mail to speed up ballot delivery ahead of Election Day.

Background: The NAACP sued USPS in August alleging that mail delays could have "grave consequences" for Americans ability to vote, per the New York Times.

Worth noting: President Trump has made mail-in ballots a focus throughout his re-election campaign, saying, without evidence, that mail voting can lead to fraud.