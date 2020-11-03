Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

USPS fails to meet deadline to sweep facilities for remaining ballots in swing states

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday failed to meet the deadline set earlier on Election Day to conduct a sweep of some of its facilities in key battleground states for remaining mail-in ballots and to rush delivery.

What they're saying: "Given the time constraints set by this Court's order, and the fact that Postal Inspectors operate on a nationwide basis, Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. without significantly delaying preexisting activities on the day of the election," the USPS wrote.

  • USPS noted it had a review process scheduled for Election Day between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. "to ensure that Inspectors are on site to ensure compliance at the critical period before the polls close."

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who issued the initial deadline, accepted the USPS' schedule and denied the request from the plaintiffs, the NAACP, for an emergency motion for a telephone conference to address next steps.

Earlier Tuesday, Sullivan had given USPS inspectors until 3 pm ET "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

  • Inspectors were ordered to report to the court by 4:30pm “confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind,” Sullivan wrote.
  • He ordered sweeps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, New England, South Carolina and Florida.
  • With the exception of Pennsylvania and Texas, each of those states require that mail-in ballots be received by the end of Tuesday.

Sullivan also ordered the USPS on Sunday to send reminders to managers that they must follow the “extraordinary measures” policy and use express mail to speed up ballot delivery ahead of Election Day.

Background: The NAACP sued USPS in August alleging that mail delays could have "grave consequences" for Americans ability to vote, per the New York Times.

Worth noting: President Trump has made mail-in ballots a focus throughout his re-election campaign, saying, without evidence, that mail voting can lead to fraud.

Axios
2020-11-03

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says infected people can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women are at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures — Deborah Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
David Nather, Margaret Talev
2020-11-03

Three scenarios for election night

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tonight could be the start of days of suspense before we know who the next president will be. But it could also be effectively over by the end of the week — and there's a small chance we could even know tonight.

  • Here are the three scenarios for election night and beyond, and how we'll know which one we're seeing tonight.
Shawna Chen
2020-11-03

State officials say robocall campaign is encouraging voters to "stay home"

Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty

State election officials across the U.S. are warning voters of a wave of unidentified robocalls and texts that suggest voters stay home.

Why it matters: The robocall campaign has sparked fresh fears that misinformation could spread on Election Day, targeting Americans' cellphones to scare them away from the polls.

