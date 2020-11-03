Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Midnight election in tiny township of Dixville Notch won by Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Trump 5-0, officials in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, declared in the first Election Day result.

The big picture: The tiny township along the U.S.-Canada border is traditionally among the first places to declare election results as polls open at midnight. Les Otten, a Dixville Notch selectman and "lifelong Republican" who ran for Maine governor in a 2010 GOP primary, was among those to vote for Biden, per WMUR9. He said he did so because "it's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us,"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including the election result in Dixville Notch.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign: "Under no scenario" will Trump be declared winner on election night

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is preparing for a long election night and is warning the country — and the media — to ignore any victory declaration from President Trump before all the ballots are counted.

Why it matters: Trump has told confidants that he will prematurely declare victory on election night if he looks like he’s "ahead," even if crucial states haven't finished counting. “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a briefing Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo urging coronavirus action
  2. CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person — Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulus
  3. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart
  4. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  5. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
  6. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo urging coronavirus action

White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Deborah Birx with President Trump at the White House in August. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said in a memo Monday first obtained by the Washington Post that the U.S. is "entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic."

Why it matters: In the memo on the eve of the election, Birx contradicts President Trump's repeated claims that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" in the virus fight, as she calls for "much more aggressive action" on the COVID-19 response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!