Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Trump 5-0, officials in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, declared in the first Election Day result.

The big picture: The tiny township along the U.S.-Canada border is traditionally among the first places to declare election results as polls open at midnight. Les Otten, a Dixville Notch selectman and "lifelong Republican" who ran for Maine governor in a 2010 GOP primary, was among those to vote for Biden, per WMUR9. He said he did so because "it's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us,"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including the election result in Dixville Notch.