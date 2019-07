Medicare for all

Catch up quick: Harris' health care plan would preserve private insurance and cost an estimated $32 trillion per decade, paid "with a tax on financial services." Biden's would preserve the most liked parts of the Affordable Care Act and would cost $750 billion over a decade, per the campaign.

"They're probably confused cause they've not read it," Harris quipped, after CNN reminded her about Biden's comments on her health care plan. She characterized Biden's plan as upholding the status quo.

Race

Catch up quick: Harris said Biden had falsely portrayed his position on busing to desegregate schools as similar to her own, and that Biden had "failed to acknowledge" his previous position. Biden accused Harris of failing to desegregate schools in Los Angeles and San Francisco when she was attorney general, and said she "had a police department ... that was abusing people's rights."

Harris: She said if the segregationists Biden had worked with in the Senate had their way, neither she or Cory Booker would be members of Senate, "and Barack Obama would not have been in a position to nominate" Biden for the vice presidency.

Go deeper:

