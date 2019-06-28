Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali.) dragged former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on civil rights into the bright lights of Thursday's debate stage, as she confronted him about his voting record on busing to integrate schools.

Driving the news: Harris spoke from personal experience: She was in the second class to integrate schools in Berkeley, Cali. Almost 10 days earlier, other Democratic rivals for the White House criticized Biden for describing his relationship with segregationists in the Senate, who had helped him pass an anti-busing amendment.