Yesterday, Biden cited two former Democratic colleagues — the white supremacist segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge — as examples of how the Senate used to be more civil.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said at a fundraiser. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”

"[H]erman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew ... Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished."

What they're saying:

Sen. Cory Booker fired back at Biden's remarks... "You don’t joke about calling black men 'boys.' Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity."

But Biden picked up some defenders among other CBC members, per Politico:

Rep. James Clyburn : “I worked with Strom Thurmond all my life ... You don’t have to agree with people to work with them.”

: “I worked with Strom Thurmond all my life ... You don’t have to agree with people to work with them.” Rep. Bennie Thompson: “If he was able to work with Eastland, he’s a great person."

“If he was able to work with Eastland, he’s a great person." Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "I think we here in the House Democratic Caucus have ourselves taken the position that sometimes you have to work with the opposition to the extent they’re in power without compromising your values if you can get things done.”

The bottom line, per Axios' Alexi McCammond: It's an extremeway to highlight your bipartisanship. In the year 2019, the night before Juneteenth, you intentionally bring up your past willingness to work with segregationists?

