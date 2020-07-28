Dan Senor — who advised Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, served President George W. Bush and now works in finance — argues in the Financial Times that President Trump should take aim at "cancel culture" to bolster his re-election chances.

Why it matters: This is Senor's effort to calm the GOP donor world, which is currently in panic mode. He writes, "This cause was launched by young progressives who call out or boycott public figures for objectionable behavior. But many other Americans worry that the movement is getting out of hand."