48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Bush and Romney adviser argues Trump should focus on "cancel culture"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dan Senor — who advised Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, served President George W. Bush and now works in finance — argues in the Financial Times that President Trump should take aim at "cancel culture" to bolster his re-election chances.

Why it matters: This is Senor's effort to calm the GOP donor world, which is currently in panic mode. He writes, "This cause was launched by young progressives who call out or boycott public figures for objectionable behavior. But many other Americans worry that the movement is getting out of hand."

Dion Rabouin
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's two coronavirus realities

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities, which are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - World

China's consulates do a lot more than spy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Every country spies. And many countries — including the U.S. — use their diplomatic outposts to do it. But for years, China has used its embassies and consulates to do far more than that.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's recent hardline stance against China's illicit consular activities is a public acknowledgment of real problems, but it comes at a time when U.S.-China relations are already dangerously tense.

Alayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judiciary Democrats to grill Barr on "politicization" of DOJ

Barr speaks at the White House July 22. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats plan to press Attorney General Bill Barr at a hearing today on what they'll argue is his politicization of the Justice Department to serve President Trump's personal agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats have a lot of pent up frustration over a series of recent policies put forth by the DOJ, and have been preparing months for this moment.

