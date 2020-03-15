West Virginia the only U.S. state not reporting a coronavirus case

The number of reported U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus has surged from one on Jan. 21, in Washington state, to more than 2,700 nationwide by Saturday night.

Zoom in: West Virginia is now the only U.S. state not to have a reported an infection.

The virus has killed at least 54 people in the United States, with New York and Virginia each reporting the first COVID-19 related deaths in their states.

Alaska's Gov. Mike Dunleavy confirmed Thursday doctors were treating the state's first coronavirus patient.

The big picture: President Trump declared a national emergency Friday that will free up billions in federal aid for local communities and states to fight the virus.

The House passed a sweeping coronavirus relief package early Saturday and some two dozen states have declared states of emergency.

Schools across the U.S close classrooms and switch to remote learning.

The bottom line, per Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: "It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case.

"You have to start taking seriously what you can do now for if and when the infections will come — and they will come, sorry to say, sad to say, they will — but when you're dealing with an infectious disease, you know, you always have that metaphor that people talk about. That Wayne Gretzky, he doesn't go where the puck is, he's going where the puck is going to be. Well, we want to be where the infection is going to be, as well as where it is."

