Coronavirus global death toll tops 800, surpassing SARS
A medical staff member walks past fWuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on Friday. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen past 800, overtaking that of the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.
What's happening: The health commission of China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.
Context: SARS, or Severe Accuse Respiratory Syndrome, a virus similar to coronavirus, killed 774 people, World Health Organization figures show.
The big picture: The new coronavirus has infected more than 37,000 people as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday — including a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who died from the virus in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Thursday.
- One person, who was a resident of Wuhan, died in the Philippines last Saturday.
