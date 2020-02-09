7 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus global death toll tops 800, surpassing SARS

Rebecca Falconer

A medical staff member walks past fWuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on Friday. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen past 800, overtaking that of the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.

What's happening: The health commission of China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Context: SARS, or Severe Accuse Respiratory Syndrome, a virus similar to coronavirus, killed 774 people, World Health Organization figures show.

The big picture: The new coronavirus has infected more than 37,000 people as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday — including a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who died from the virus in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Thursday.

Coronavirus death toll reaches 725, including first American

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkinsthe CDC and China’s NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and Japan includes cases in the country plus on the cruise ship offshore. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Thursday, the State Department confirmed, the first known American casualty.

The state of play: 2019-nCoV has killed 725 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China, the epicenter where at least 34,546 people are infected. There are more than 300 cases in 27 other countries and territories. (Chart will be updated later.)

Updated 11 hours ago - Health
Marisa FernandezJacob Knutson

Hong Kong cuts rail links to mainland China due to coronavirus

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks across the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 27. Photo: Getty Images

106 people have died from an outbreak of a coronavirus strain that originated in Wuhan, China, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The latest: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the semiautonomous city would cut its rail links to mainland China and flights would be reduced, though the measures stopped short of a total closure of the border, per the AP.

Updated Jan 28, 2020
Rebecca Falconer

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike

Doctors register on Monday for the medical workers strike in support of closing the border with mainland China. Photo: Aidan Marzo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hong Kong reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning local time.

Why it matters: The second reported death outside of mainland China came as over 2,400 Hong Kong medical workers went on strike to demand authorities fully close the border with mainland China to stop the spread of the virus, per the South China Morning Post.

Updated Feb 4, 2020 - Health