In photos: Wuhan and Hong Kong mourn doctor who warned of coronavirus outbreak
A Feb. 7 vigil in Hong Kong for Li Wenliang. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Vigils were held Friday in Hong Kong and Wuhan to mourn Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus, for which Chinese authorities attempted to silence him. Wenliang reportedly died this week after contracting the virus.
The big picture, per the New York Times' Li Yuan: "For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers."
- The Chinese government "delayed a concerted public health offensive" around the coronavirus by silencing doctors for raising red flags in the first seven weeks after symptoms appeared in December, the Times reports, citing two dozen interviews with Wuhan residents, officials and doctors.
