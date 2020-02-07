54 mins ago - World

In photos: Wuhan and Hong Kong mourn doctor who warned of coronavirus outbreak

Orion Rummler

A Feb. 7 vigil in Hong Kong for Li Wenliang. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Vigils were held Friday in Hong Kong and Wuhan to mourn Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus, for which Chinese authorities attempted to silence him. Wenliang reportedly died this week after contracting the virus.

The big picture, per the New York Times' Li Yuan: "For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers."

  • The Chinese government "delayed a concerted public health offensive" around the coronavirus by silencing doctors for raising red flags in the first seven weeks after symptoms appeared in December, the Times reports, citing two dozen interviews with Wuhan residents, officials and doctors.
A citizen pays tribute at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A woman holds a whistle to her mouth, while others at a vigil for Li in Hong Kong do the same. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A man bows at Li's memorial at his hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The Hong Kong vigil on Friday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
The vigil in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Flowers at Friday's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
A man carries a flower at Friday's vigil in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
A woman grieves at Friday's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Flowers are adjusted at Frida's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

In photos: Lunar New Year celebrated around the world

Dragon dancers celebrate in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 25. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.

The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Orion Rummler

In photos: Lakers play first game after loss of Kobe

LeBron James and Anthony Davis embrace before playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Lakers honored Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a pregame ceremony before playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, after both died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California last Sunday.

On the court: LeBron James "read the names of the nine who departed tragically in Calabasas, bringing a city to its knees," the Los Angeles Times reports, and fans burst into emotional chants of “Gi-Gi! Gi-Gi!” and "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

Go deeperArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Sports
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump delivers State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence claps as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to rip a copy of President Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address during what was an eventful night at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Details: From Trump appearing to snub House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake before his address, to special guests appearances and Pelosi ripping up her copy of the president's speech at the end — here's how all the drama unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy