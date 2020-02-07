In photos: Wuhan and Hong Kong mourn doctor who warned of coronavirus outbreak

Vigils were held Friday in Hong Kong and Wuhan to mourn Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus, for which Chinese authorities attempted to silence him. Wenliang reportedly died this week after contracting the virus.

The big picture, per the New York Times' Li Yuan: "For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers."

The Chinese government "delayed a concerted public health offensive" around the coronavirus by silencing doctors for raising red flags in the first seven weeks after symptoms appeared in December, the Times reports, citing two dozen interviews with Wuhan residents, officials and doctors.

A citizen pays tribute at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A woman holds a whistle to her mouth, while others at a vigil for Li in Hong Kong do the same. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A man bows at Li's memorial at his hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Hong Kong vigil on Friday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The vigil in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Flowers at Friday's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images

A man carries a flower at Friday's vigil in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

A woman grieves at Friday's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Flowers are adjusted at Frida's vigil in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

