Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who warned of outbreak

The Chinese doctor, who sounded the alarm on the potential of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, has died after contracting the virus, per multiple reports. The World Health Organization confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday.

Why it matters: Li Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital. In December he sent a warning to other physicians about the potential of a respiratory illness he had seen in several patients, per The Washington Post. Chinese authorities ordered him and other doctors to stop promulgating "rumors," about the SARS-like cases.

He confirmed he contracted the disease in a social media post on Jan. 31, per the Post.

That virus, now identified as the coronavirus, has killed more than 560 people and infected over 28,000 in mainland China.

