Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who warned of outbreak

Passengers wear protective facemasks in the departure hall of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

The Chinese doctor, who sounded the alarm on the potential of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, has died after contracting the virus, per multiple reports. The World Health Organization confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday.

Why it matters: Li Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital. In December he sent a warning to other physicians about the potential of a respiratory illness he had seen in several patients, per The Washington Post. Chinese authorities ordered him and other doctors to stop promulgating "rumors," about the SARS-like cases.

  • He confirmed he contracted the disease in a social media post on Jan. 31, per the Post.
  • That virus, now identified as the coronavirus, has killed more than 560 people and infected over 28,000 in mainland China.

What they're saying:

Hong Kong cuts rail links to mainland China due to coronavirus

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks across the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 27. Photo: Getty Images

106 people have died from an outbreak of a coronavirus strain that originated in Wuhan, China, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The latest: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the semiautonomous city would cut its rail links to mainland China and flights would be reduced, though the measures stopped short of a total closure of the border, per the AP.

Coronavirus death toll reaches 565

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkinsthe CDC and China’s NHC; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Some 350 Americans who departed on two State Department-charted flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in China, are in quarantine after landing in California, officials have confirmed.

The state of play: 2019-nCoV has killed 563 people and infected over 28,018 others in mainland China. There have been two deaths outside the region and more than 200 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

China uses coronavirus to increase centralization

Excavators rush construction of a 1,000-bed field hospital in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has said little publicly about the growing coronavirus crisis, now has ordered mobilization across the country and drastic measures to hold back the contagion, the New York Times reports.

What he's saying: "Confronted with the grave situation of this accelerating spread of pneumonia from infections with the novel coronavirus, we must step up the centralized and united leadership under the party central” leadership.

