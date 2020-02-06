Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who warned of outbreak
Passengers wear protective facemasks in the departure hall of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images
The Chinese doctor, who sounded the alarm on the potential of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, has died after contracting the virus, per multiple reports. The World Health Organization confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday.
Why it matters: Li Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital. In December he sent a warning to other physicians about the potential of a respiratory illness he had seen in several patients, per The Washington Post. Chinese authorities ordered him and other doctors to stop promulgating "rumors," about the SARS-like cases.
- He confirmed he contracted the disease in a social media post on Jan. 31, per the Post.
- That virus, now identified as the coronavirus, has killed more than 560 people and infected over 28,000 in mainland China.
What they're saying:
Go deeper: What's happening with the coronavirus