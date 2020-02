Details: The man was the second person to have contracted the virus in the Philippines, per the statement.

Both patients were residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus and both cases had been in close contact.

The man who died was found to have "mixed pathogens" in his system — including Streptococcus pneumoniae and viral influenza B, said Dr Rabi Abeyasinghe, the WHO's representative in the Philippines.

The Philippines Department of Health was "rapidly identifying those who may have come into close contact with the cases," the WHO said.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.