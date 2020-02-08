1 hour ago - Health

First American dies from coronavirus in Wuhan

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Xinhua/Li Han via Getty Images

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China on Thursday — making it the first known American death from the illness, according to a State Department spokesperson.

The state of play: The U.S. government has been proactively trying to evacuate U.S. citizens from China, as the coronavirus death toll has grown to more than 720. As of Friday evening, 34,546 cases of the respiratory illness have been confirmed in mainland China.

  • Nearly 800 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan, and are being quarantined in the U.S. under the care of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physicians, NPR reports.
  • The CDC has confirmed 12 cases of the virus in the U.S. across six states: California, Arizona, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts.

The big picture: China has been criticized for refusing outside help to combat the spreading virus, and the news of the American death "was likely to add to diplomatic frictions over Beijing’s response to the epidemic," the New York Times reports.

Orion Rummler

CDC confirms 12th coronavirus case in the U.S.

People wear facemasks in Beijing, China, Feb. 5. Photo: Roman Balandin\TASS via Getty Images

An adult in Wisconsin with a history of travel to Beijing, China, has contracted the coronavirus, the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.

What's happening: The individual, who is currently isolated at home, "was exposed to known cases" of 2019-nCoV while in China. Immediate health risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low, the state health department said.

Axios

Coronavirus death toll reaches 725, including first American

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkinsthe CDC and China's NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and Japan includes cases in the country plus on the cruise ship offshore. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Thursday, the State Department confirmed, the first known American casualty.

The state of play: 2019-nCoV has killed 725 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China, the epicenter where at least 34,546 people are infected. There are more than 300 cases in 27 other countries and territories. (Chart will be updated later.)

Marisa FernandezJacob Knutson

Hong Kong cuts rail links to mainland China due to coronavirus

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks across the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 27. Photo: Getty Images

106 people have died from an outbreak of a coronavirus strain that originated in Wuhan, China, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The latest: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the semiautonomous city would cut its rail links to mainland China and flights would be reduced, though the measures stopped short of a total closure of the border, per the AP.

