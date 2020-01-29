Stories

Coronavirus: Evacuated Americans arrive in U.S. from Wuhan, China

A charter flight from Wuhan, China, arrives at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A Boeing 747-4B5(F), on a charter flight from Wuhan, China, arrives at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

A chartered plane carrying some 200 Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, landed in Alaska to refuel about 9:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Anchorage News first reported.

What's happening: Anchorage airport's manager Jim Szczesniak said the plane would be "handled in a remote location" and CDC medical officials would examine patients in an "isolated area," per the New York Times. The patients would placed into quarantine, the Times reports.

  • An Anchorage airport official said in a video posted online the flight was next headed to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, County, California, early Wednesday.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: What's happening with the coronavirus

Coronavirus