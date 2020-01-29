A chartered plane carrying some 200 Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, landed in Alaska to refuel about 9:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Anchorage News first reported.

What's happening: Anchorage airport's manager Jim Szczesniak said the plane would be "handled in a remote location" and CDC medical officials would examine patients in an "isolated area," per the New York Times. The patients would placed into quarantine, the Times reports.

An Anchorage airport official said in a video posted online the flight was next headed to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, County, California, early Wednesday.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

