A chartered plane carrying some 200 Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, landed in Alaska to refuel about 9:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Anchorage News first reported.
What's happening: Anchorage airport's manager Jim Szczesniak said the plane would be "handled in a remote location" and CDC medical officials would examine patients in an "isolated area," per the New York Times. The patients would placed into quarantine, the Times reports.
- An Anchorage airport official said in a video posted online the flight was next headed to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, County, California, early Wednesday.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Go deeper: What's happening with the coronavirus