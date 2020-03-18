36 mins ago - Health

America's coronavirus bailouts

Orion Rummler

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. industries are asking for multibillion-dollar bailouts as states, cities, and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The White House asked Congress on Wednesday for $1 trillion to facilitate COVID-19 relief to individual taxpayers, small businesses, the airline industry, and other "severely distressed sectors," with half the money tagged for businesses and the other half for individuals.

Who's asking for what:
  • Hotels: $150 billion in aid, mostly to keep employees on the payroll, and another $100 billion for travel-related businesses like retail shops, attractions and restaurants, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
  • Restaurants: A $145 billion recovery fund for the foodservice industry authorized by the Treasury Department, $35 billion in community block grants for disaster relief, $100 billion in business interruption insurance, $45 billion in small business loans, and $130 million in unemployment assistance, the National Restaurant Association said in a statement on Wednesday.
  • Airlines: More than $50 billion in aid that could include cash grants and government-backed loans, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Casinos: The American Gaming Association is calling for emergency funding as more states close casinos to combat the spread of COVID-19, per the Washington Post. An amount has not been disclosed.
  • Malls: U.S. shopping centers are asking the federal government to cover business interruptions so the industry's repayment of up to $1 trillion in unsecured and secured debt is not at risk, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a memo to Congress on Tuesday.
  • New York City's transit system: The New York Times reports that the MTA is looking for $4 billion.
  • Energy: The Trump administration is "strongly considering pushing federal assistance" for natural gas and oil producers, the Post reports, citing four people familiar.

The bottom line: Nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies have had their supply chains disrupted by the spread of COVID-19, Axios' Dion Rabouin reported last week.

What's next: For aid to start flowing, Congress would need to approve the proposal that the White House presented on Wednesday. Industries will likely have to take additional steps, like applying for funding.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Dan PrimackJennifer A. Kingson

White House proposes $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is asking Congress for a $1 trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus plan that would include industry-specific bailouts and payments to individual taxpayers.

The big picture: This is more than the $900 billion that the U.S. government initially committed to bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis.

Go deeperArrow6 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Joann Muller

Hotel industry seeks $150 billion coronavirus relief

The front desk inside the JW Marriott hotel. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The hotel industry is asking the federal government for $150 billion in emergency aid, mostly to keep employees on the payroll until the novel coronavirus threat subsides and travelers are ready to hit the road again.

Why it matters: The virus outbreak has already hurt the hotel industry more than the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession combined, an industry trade group says. Without immediate help, people at the lower rungs of the economic ladder will suffer the most.

Go deeperArrow23 hours ago - Economy & Business
Joann Muller

Trump vows to help airlines slammed by the coronavirus outbreak

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday vowed to "backstop" airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "It's not their fault."

The big picture: U.S. airlines are in talks with the government on a variety of financial assistance measures, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Health