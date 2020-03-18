America's coronavirus bailouts

U.S. industries are asking for multibillion-dollar bailouts as states, cities, and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The White House asked Congress on Wednesday for $1 trillion to facilitate COVID-19 relief to individual taxpayers, small businesses, the airline industry, and other "severely distressed sectors," with half the money tagged for businesses and the other half for individuals.

Who's asking for what:

Hotels: $150 billion in aid, mostly to keep employees on the payroll, and another $100 billion for travel-related businesses like retail shops, attractions and restaurants, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

$150 billion in aid, mostly to keep employees on the payroll, and another $100 billion for travel-related businesses like retail shops, attractions and restaurants, Axios' Joann Muller reports. Restaurants: A $145 billion recovery fund for the foodservice industry authorized by the Treasury Department, $35 billion in community block grants for disaster relief, $100 billion in business interruption insurance, $45 billion in small business loans, and $130 million in unemployment assistance, the National Restaurant Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

A $145 billion recovery fund for the foodservice industry authorized by the Treasury Department, $35 billion in community block grants for disaster relief, $100 billion in business interruption insurance, $45 billion in small business loans, and $130 million in unemployment assistance, the National Restaurant Association said in a statement on Wednesday. Airlines: More than $50 billion in aid that could include cash grants and government-backed loans, the Wall Street Journal reports.

More than $50 billion in aid that could include cash grants and government-backed loans, the Wall Street Journal reports. Casinos: The American Gaming Association is calling for emergency funding as more states close casinos to combat the spread of COVID-19, per the Washington Post. An amount has not been disclosed.

The American Gaming Association is calling for emergency funding as more states close casinos to combat the spread of COVID-19, per the Washington Post. An amount has not been disclosed. Malls: U.S. shopping centers are asking the federal government to cover business interruptions so the industry's repayment of up to $1 trillion in unsecured and secured debt is not at risk, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a memo to Congress on Tuesday.

U.S. shopping centers are asking the federal government to cover business interruptions so the industry's repayment of up to $1 trillion in unsecured and secured debt is not at risk, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a memo to Congress on Tuesday. New York City's transit system: The New York Times reports that the MTA is looking for $4 billion.

The New York Times reports that the MTA is looking for $4 billion. Energy: The Trump administration is "strongly considering pushing federal assistance" for natural gas and oil producers, the Post reports, citing four people familiar.

The bottom line: Nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies have had their supply chains disrupted by the spread of COVID-19, Axios' Dion Rabouin reported last week.

What's next: For aid to start flowing, Congress would need to approve the proposal that the White House presented on Wednesday. Industries will likely have to take additional steps, like applying for funding.

