Fed says it will help business-funding market amid coronavirus outbreak

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it would intervene in a key market used by cash-strapped businesses for the first time since the financial crisis — a move intended to help corporations hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: This market froze up in recent weeks, limiting businesses' ability to borrow at a time when the halt in economic activity is weighing on American corporations. It's the latest move by the Fed to step in and ease that pain.

The big picture: The Fed's action comes on the heels of the central bank lowering interest rates to near zero, flooding short-term funding markets with liquidity, and stepping up purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities — all in the name of fighting the economic harm that the coronavirus has brought.

What they're saying: The Fed is providing a backstop for the so-called commercial paper market, which is looked to for financing "a wide range of economic activity, supplying credit and funding for auto loans and mortgages as well as liquidity to meet the operational needs of a range of companies," the Fed notes.

Details: "The Treasury will provide $10 billion of credit protection to the Federal Reserve in connection with" the program, known as the Corporate Paper Funding Facility.