California Bay Area residents ordered to remain home for 3 weeks

A "shelter in place" order is expected for six Bay Area counties in California on Monday, which will direct residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for three weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

What we know: The order will begin at 12:01am PT Tuesday and go through at least April 7. The combined population of the six counties is 6.7 million. Not all Bay Area counties were included.

But, but, but: "The order falls just short of a full lockdown, which would forbid people from leaving their homes without explicit permission, and it wasn’t immediately clear how, or to what degree, it would be enforced," per the SF Chronicle.

The big picture: The area has reported 251 cases of the coronavirus. Nonessential gatherings and travel, including by foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit, in the area are banned. Residents will still be permitted to shop for food and household items and to travel to medical care.