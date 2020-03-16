36 mins ago - Health

California Bay Area residents ordered to remain home for 3 weeks

Ursula Perano

San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

A "shelter in place" order is expected for six Bay Area counties in California on Monday, which will direct residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for three weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

What we know: The order will begin at 12:01am PT Tuesday and go through at least April 7. The combined population of the six counties is 6.7 million. Not all Bay Area counties were included.

But, but, but: "The order falls just short of a full lockdown, which would forbid people from leaving their homes without explicit permission, and it wasn’t immediately clear how, or to what degree, it would be enforced," per the SF Chronicle.

The big picture: The area has reported 251 cases of the coronavirus. Nonessential gatherings and travel, including by foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit, in the area are banned. Residents will still be permitted to shop for food and household items and to travel to medical care.

Go deeper

Kim Hart

Manufacturing counties still struggling ahead of Michigan primary

Adapted from Third Way; Chart: Axios Visuals

The counties in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that flipped from blue to red in 2016 all have something in common: they're heavily reliant on manufacturing and are still struggling amid industrial decline.

Why it matters: Michigan's primary on Tuesday will serve as a significant litmus test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who are trying to win the trust of workers in those counties.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Health
Kendall Baker

The most popular college basketball teams across the country

Courtesy: Vivid Seats

Texas Tech, Kentucky and Minnesota are the most popular college basketball teams when broken down by county, according to a map powered by Vivid Seats ticket sales data.

By the numbers: Texas has by far the most counties of any state, including a number of sparsely populated ones near Texas Tech, which tops the list in 119 counties, so that's a big reason why the Red Raiders are in the lead.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Sports