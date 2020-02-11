13th U.S. coronavirus case confirmed
Personnel in biological hazard suits welcome passengers evacuated from Wuhan, China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. Photo: Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images
A person evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, to California has become the 13th person in the U.S. to be infected with the disease, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention confirmed Monday night.
Details: "The patient who was under a federal quarantine order recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019," the CDC said in a statement.
- "CDC is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures."
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.