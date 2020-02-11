42 mins ago - Health

13th U.S. coronavirus case confirmed

Rebecca Falconer

Personnel in biological hazard suits welcome passengers evacuated from Wuhan, China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. Photo: Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images

A person evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, to California has become the 13th person in the U.S. to be infected with the disease, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention confirmed Monday night.

Details: "The patient who was under a federal quarantine order recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019," the CDC said in a statement.

  • "CDC is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures."

Coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

The novel coronavirus has now killed 1,017 people, the latest figures show. One person in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines are the only ones to die of the virus outside mainland China.

The big picture: 2019-nCoV has now infected nearly 43,000 people in China. There are more than 450 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus global death toll surpasses SARS

A medical staff member walks past Wuhan Central Hospital in China on Friday. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.

What's happening: Health authorities in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Rashaan Ayesh

CDC quarantines 195 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan amid coronavirus concerns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day federal quarantine order for 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated directly from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has ordered a quarantine in nearly 50 years. The last time was in the 1960s to protect against smallpox. CDC officials emphasized this is purely preventative since the U.S. citizens were directly exposed to the coronavirus in Wuhan.

