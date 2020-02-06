350 Americans evacuated from Wuhan quarantined after landing in U.S.

Two State Department-charted flights carrying some 350 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in China, landed in California on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials confirmed.

Details: Per the CDC, 178 evacuees one flight landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. The other plane touched down at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

All evacuees were screened and will spend 14 days in a CDC-managed quarantine, the Pentagon said.

The big picture: More than 500 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan since Jan. 29, a State Department official said.

Two more charted flights scheduled for this week are expected to be the last from the evacuation operation.

