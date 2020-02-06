2 hours ago - Health

350 Americans evacuated from Wuhan quarantined after landing in U.S.

Rebecca Falconer

A charter plane lands at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on Jan. 29with passengers evacuated from Wuhan, China. Photo: Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images

Two State Department-charted flights carrying some 350 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in China, landed in California on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials confirmed.

Details: Per the CDC, 178 evacuees one flight landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. The other plane touched down at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

  • All evacuees were screened and will spend 14 days in a CDC-managed quarantine, the Pentagon said.

The big picture: More than 500 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan since Jan. 29, a State Department official said.

  • Two more charted flights scheduled for this week are expected to be the last from the evacuation operation.

Marisa Fernandez

Four more planes to arrive in U.S. from Wuhan

Travelers at LAX. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Four planes will arrive at four different military bases in the U.S. this week, carrying American passengers from Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The big picture: Upon landing, the CDC will evaluate the passengers and issue quarantine orders starting from the day the flights took off through 14 days thereafter. Already, one plane landed in the U.S. last week. The total number of passengers has not yet been released.

Rashaan Ayesh

CDC quarantines 195 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan amid coronavirus concerns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day federal quarantine order for 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated directly from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has ordered a quarantine in nearly 50 years. The last time was in the 1960s to protect against smallpox. CDC officials emphasized this is purely preventative since the U.S. citizens were directly exposed to the coronavirus in Wuhan.

Rebecca FalconerFadel Allassan

Coronavirus: Evacuated Americans arrive in U.S. from Wuhan, China

A Boeing 747-4B5(F), on a charter flight from Wuhan, China, arrives at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for refueling on Wednesday. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

A chartered plane carrying some 195 Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, landed in March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, early Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's happening: The passengers were screened before takeoff, during the flight, during refueling in Anchorage, Alaska, and upon arrival, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. None of them showed symptoms of the virus, but they have volunteered to stay on the base for three days.

