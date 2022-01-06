In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where, inside, lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's electoral college victory.
It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:
8 a.m.:
Then-President Trump on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 makes a series of tweets asking then-Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
- "States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!," Trump writes at 8:17 a.m.
11 a.m.:
- A crowd of Trump supporters gather near the White House for the "Stop the Steal" rally, where they wait for Trump to deliver remarks.
12 p.m.:
- Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" rally, where he makes false claims about the election being stolen and tells the crowd to "never give up." Trump's speech lasts for around an hour.
1 p.m.:
- At around 1:05 p.m., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the Electoral College vote certification for Biden during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
- At 1:10 p.m., Trump tells his supporters at the end of his speech, "we're going to the Capitol" to give "our Republicans ... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."
- At 1:12 p.m., Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) object to the certification of the electoral votes for the state of Arizona. The joint session separates so that each chamber can debate the objection.
- At 1:30 p.m., the crowd of Trump supporters around the Capitol continues to grow. Police lines attempt to fight them off.
2 p.m.:
- At 2:15 p.m., the mob of Trump supporters breach the Capitol.
- At 2:20 p.m., members of Congress start to evacuate the chamber. Some lawmakers and staffers barricade themselves or hide in place.
- As rioters storm the Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman directs Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.
3 p.m.:
- Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, is shot by Capitol police Lt. Michael Byrd — who has since been cleared of any wrongdoing — as she attempts to force her way through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby located just off the House chamber floor.
4 p.m.:
- Biden in a speech urges Trump to "demand an end to this siege," adding that democracy is under "unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times."
- At around 4:15 p.m., Trump posts a video on Twitter telling his supporters to "go home, we love you."
- Maryland and Virginia send National Guard and troops to Washington, D.C. also at around 4:15 p.m. “I have instructed the Adjutant General of the @MDNG to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan writes in a tweet.
5 p.m.:
- At around 5:40 p.m., law enforcement clear rioters from the Capitol and secure the building's interior. Police seek to move the mob away from the Capitol.
- Lawmakers call for the electoral vote count to resume.
- Law enforcement announce that Ashli Babbitt has died at around 5:45 p.m. Babbitt was one of five people who died as a result of the violence.
6 p.m.:
- As night descends on Washington, a citywide curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m., lasting until 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
- Just after 6 p.m., Trump tweets: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"
8 p.m.:
- At around 8 p.m., Pence reopens the Senate, telling lawmakers, “let’s get back to work,” adding that “today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”
- McConnell echoes Pence’s sentiment saying, “we’ve never been deterred before, and we’ll not be deterred today.”
9 p.m.:
- Pelosi reconvenes the House, more than six hours after the pro-Trump mob disrupted the electoral college vote certification. "Justice will be done," Pelosi says.
3 a.m., on Jan. 7, 2021:
- At 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021, Pence maintains the 2020 election results, officially declaring Biden the president-elect.
- “The announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration as persons elected president and vice president of the United States,” Pence said.
Go deeper: Trump mob overruns Capitol