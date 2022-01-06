In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Axios

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where, inside, lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's electoral college victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

8 a.m.:
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Then-President Trump on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 makes a series of tweets asking then-Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • "States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!," Trump writes at 8:17 a.m.
11 a.m.:
  • A crowd of Trump supporters gather near the White House for the "Stop the Steal" rally, where they wait for Trump to deliver remarks.
Large crowds of Trump supporters make their way to a rally on the Ellipse. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
People gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
12 p.m.:
  • Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" rally, where he makes false claims about the election being stolen and tells the crowd to "never give up." Trump's speech lasts for around an hour.
Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of then-President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump in the 2020 election.
1 p.m.:
  • At around 1:05 p.m., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the Electoral College vote certification for Biden during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
  • At 1:10 p.m., Trump tells his supporters at the end of his speech, "we're going to the Capitol" to give "our Republicans ... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."
  • At 1:12 p.m., Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) object to the certification of the electoral votes for the state of Arizona. The joint session separates so that each chamber can debate the objection.
Gosar and Cruz are applauded by Republican members of Congress after their objection. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Cruz fist bumps with a House member during the joint section break. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images
  • At 1:30 p.m., the crowd of Trump supporters around the Capitol continues to grow. Police lines attempt to fight them off.
The crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the Capitol. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images
Trump supporters take over the steps of the Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Police hold back Trump supporters as they gather outside the Capitol Rotunda. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
2 p.m.:
  • At 2:15 p.m., the mob of Trump supporters breach the Capitol.
Trump supporters break into the Capitol. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the Capitol. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter, sits inside of Pelosi's office. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
  • At 2:20 p.m., members of Congress start to evacuate the chamber. Some lawmakers and staffers barricade themselves or hide in place.
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) comforts Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) while taking cover after protesters breach the Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Police officers point attempt to barricade a door that was vandalized in the House chamber. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters storm inside the Capitol. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
  • As rioters storm the Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman directs Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.
3 p.m.:
  • Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, is shot by Capitol police Lt. Michael Byrd — who has since been cleared of any wrongdoing — as she attempts to force her way through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby located just off the House chamber floor.
Members of the National Guard are seen in the Speakers Lobby at the door where Ashli Babbitt was killed during the Capitol riot. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
4 p.m.:
  • Biden in a speech urges Trump to "demand an end to this siege," adding that democracy is under "unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times."
Then-president-elect Biden speaks at the Queen Theater on January 6, 2021, in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
  • At around 4:15 p.m., Trump posts a video on Twitter telling his supporters to "go home, we love you."
  • Maryland and Virginia send National Guard and troops to Washington, D.C. also at around 4:15 p.m. “I have instructed the Adjutant General of the @MDNG to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan writes in a tweet.
5 p.m.:
  • At around 5:40 p.m., law enforcement clear rioters from the Capitol and secure the building's interior. Police seek to move the mob away from the Capitol.
Members of the FBI Swat team secure the corridors of the Capitol. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A Capitol Police Swat team member patrols the Capitol. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
  • Lawmakers call for the electoral vote count to resume.
  • Law enforcement announce that Ashli Babbitt has died at around 5:45 p.m. Babbitt was one of five people who died as a result of the violence.
6 p.m.:
  • As night descends on Washington, a citywide curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m., lasting until 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
National Guard troops clear a street from protestors outside the Capitol. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Police officers in riot gear line up outside the Capitol. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police stand guard at the Capitol. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
  • Just after 6 p.m., Trump tweets: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"
8 p.m.:
  • At around 8 p.m., Pence reopens the Senate, telling lawmakers, “let’s get back to work,” adding that “today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”
Then-Vice President Pence arrives to preside over a joint session of Congress counting the electoral votes. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
  • McConnell echoes Pence’s sentiment saying, “we’ve never been deterred before, and we’ll not be deterred today.”
9 p.m.:
  • Pelosi reconvenes the House, more than six hours after the pro-Trump mob disrupted the electoral college vote certification. "Justice will be done," Pelosi says.
3 a.m., on Jan. 7, 2021:
  • At 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021, Pence maintains the 2020 election results, officially declaring Biden the president-elect.
Then-Vice President Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images
  • “The announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration as persons elected president and vice president of the United States,” Pence said.

Go deeper: Trump mob overruns Capitol

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Trump’s Jan. 6 cancellation

Via DonaldJTrump.com

Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.

Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow