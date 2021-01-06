Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Republicans object to Electoral College certification

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College count on Wednesday in a final effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies have no other path to change the election and are relying on this last ditch effort that will ultimately confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) objected to Arizona's electoral count, prompting members to leave the joint session and debate in their respective chambers.

State of play: Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the Senate debate while Speaker Nancy Pelosi will chair the House proceedings.

  • Members of the House and Senate have two hours to debate the objection before voting to certify the state electoral count.
  • Pelosi chose Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin and Joe Neguse as debate leaders. Members from the respective states will also debate the certification.

What they're saying: "Sure – they want to avoid an angry tweet from the outgoing President," Rep. Ruben Gallego is expected to say in today's remarks. "But that’s not the only reason, and it’s not the most dangerous."

  • "The most dangerous reason Republicans are trying to undermine our free and fair elections is because they want to sow doubt in our elections in order to justify voter suppression efforts in the future."

Sen. Mitch McConnell will speak first during the Senate debate. Sens. Chuck Schumer, Roy Blunt and Amy Klobuchar are expected to follow with comments.

What's next: After the debate, members must reconvene in the House chambers to resume the joint session.

  • Republicans are expected to object to at least Georgia and Pennsylvania, but have left the door open to object to other states as well.

Once objectives are heard there is expected to be enough bipartisan opposition to this effort to easily move past objections and certify Biden's win.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Cruz to object to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes on Wednesday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Cruz is one of 13 senators who have threatened to object to President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory. Arizona is at least the third state whose certification Republican lawmakers plan to challenge.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

