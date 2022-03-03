Ex-officer who shot into Breonna Taylor's apartment found not guilty

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A jury on Thursday acquitted the former Louisville police officer who shot multiple rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment in a raid that led to her death.

The big picture: Brett Hankison was the only officer to face charges — three counts of wanton endangerment — in connection to the 2020 raid, which sparked protests against police brutality across the country.

None of the officers involved were indicted on homicide or manslaughter charges related to Taylor's death.

Catch up quick: The Kentucky attorney general had said that the officers who entered Taylor's home knocked and announced their presence despite having a "no-knock" warrant for a drug investigation.