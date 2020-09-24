Thousands of protesters rallied into the night across the U.S. in response to a grand jury's decision not to charge the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with murder or manslaughter.

Why it matters: The decision to indict only former officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing shots into neighboring apartments, rather than on charges directly related to Taylor's death has triggered huge nationwide protests against racism and police brutality on a scale not seen since summer demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Louisville

Protesters march downtown. Photo: Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty Images

New York City

Hundreds of people protesting outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 23. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue on Sept. 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Los Angeles

Atlanta, Georgia

St. Paul, Minnesota

Dallas, Texas

Chicago

Norfolk, Virginia

Memphis, Tennessee

