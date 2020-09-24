Protesters rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23 after the grand jury decision. Photo: Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of protesters rallied into the night across the U.S. in response to a grand jury's decision not to charge the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with murder or manslaughter.
Why it matters: The decision to indict only former officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing shots into neighboring apartments, rather than on charges directly related to Taylor's death has triggered huge nationwide protests against racism and police brutality on a scale not seen since summer demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.
Louisville
New York City
Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles
Atlanta, Georgia
St. Paul, Minnesota
Dallas, Texas
Chicago
Norfolk, Virginia
Memphis, Tennessee
