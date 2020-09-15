Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville to pay $12 million settlement to family of Breonna Taylor

The Louisville Metro government on Tuesday announced a $12 million settlement package with the family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot while sleeping in her home by police officers in March. The settlement also includes a series of police reforms.

The big picture: The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city's police, per the Louisville Courier Journal. It will close out the wrongful death lawsuit filed in April by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. Other legal proceedings related to Taylor's death have not yet concluded.

The settlement contains reforms on the approval process for and execution of search warrants, the hiring of social workers at LMPD, and a commitment to increase drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in any shooting, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.

  • Other changes include encouraging officers to perform at least two paid hours a week of community service in the communities they serve and housing credits for officers to live in certain low-income parts of the city.

Background: Police entered Taylor's home while investigating men they believed to be selling drugs out of a house 10 miles away. They shot her at least eight times while she was sleeping after her boyfriend, who was awakened by the incident, fired his gun in self-defense.

  • Taylor's death sparked protests across Louisville and the country, as well as widespread calls on social media for the arrests of the officers involved in the shooting. It has become a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement.

What's next: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is still investigating the incident, along with the FBI, which opened a probe in May.

  • A grand jury enlisted in Jefferson County will hear the criminal case, per the Courier Journal, and decide whether to charge the officers involved in the shooting.

Go deeper: What you need to know about the Breonna Taylor shooting

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rochester police chief fired following Daniel Prude's death

A make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested in Rochester, New York. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Monday she's fired Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and suspended two others following protests over the police killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man says after being hooded and held down by local police.

Why it matters: The firing of Singletary comes almost a week after he announced his retirement. Activists have called for Singletary's resignation after details of Prude's March death surfaced recently, the Democrat and Chronicle notes. Warren accused Singletary of failing to properly brief her on the killing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 15 mins ago - World

Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

Why it matters: "The last Arab state to make peace with Israel was Jordan, in 1994. Egypt was the first, in 1979. The agreement is also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines," WashPost reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
33 mins ago - Technology

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts in #StopHateForProfit effort

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West announced that she will temporarily freeze her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday because the platforms "continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart."

Why it matters: The announcement from such a high-profile user is likely to be a PR disaster for Instagram and Facebook, as well as a boost to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Kardashian West is the 7th most followed account on Instagram with 188 million followers. She currently has 30 million followers on Facebook.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow