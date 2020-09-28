31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-officer pleads not guilty to charges related to Breonna Taylor killing

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. Photo: Courtesy by the Shelby County Sherrif's Department

The former Louisville police officer charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the raid that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, pleaded "not guilty" on Monday, the Courier Journal reports.

The big picture: The announcement of charges against Brett Hankison, who was fired from the department in June, set off nationwide protests last week. None of the officers involved in the raid were indicted on homicide or manslaughter charges related to Taylor's death.

  • Citing police statements and a witness, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said last week the officers who entered Taylor's home knocked and announced their presence, despite having a "no-knock" warrant.
  • Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, as well as some neighbors have previously said they did not hear the officers announce their presence. Walker said he mistook police as an intruder when he fired his weapon.
  • Cameron also said officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were "justified" in their actions because Walker fired his weapon first.
  • Benjamin Crump, Taylor's family lawyer, has demanded Cameron release the full transcript of grand jury proceedings.
  • Crump has repeatedly noted that the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison stem from shots fired into white neighbors' apartments, not Taylor's or other Black residents.

What's next: A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28.

  • If convicted, Hankison could face up to five years in prison for each count.

Margaret Talev
SurveyMonkey poll: Trump's Ohio bet

Data: SurveyMonkey survey of 3,092 Ohio voters, Sept. 1-25, 2020; Note: COVID-19 was a write-in option; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump leads Joe Biden 51%-47% among likely Ohio voters overall — but he holds a whopping 74%-24% lead with those who say a flagging economy and job concerns are their top issue, according to new SurveyMonkey-Tableau data for Axios.

Why it matters: Ohioans are more worried about their jobs than the coronavirus — and that's President Trump's best chance to cling to a narrow lead in this state he won handily in 2016.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 33,224,222 — Total deaths: 999,298 — Total recoveries: 22,975,298Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 7,134,874 — Total deaths: 204,905 — Total recoveries: 2,766,280 — Total tests: 101,308,599Map.
  3. States: Cuomo extends New York moratorium on evictions until 2021.
  4. Business: Companies are still holding back earnings guidance.
  5. Health: Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid tests —The childless vaccine.
  6. World: India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases.
Marisa Fernandez
Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid coronavirus tests

President Trump announced on Monday that the federal government will distribute 150 million rapid, point-of-care coronavirus tests to states over the next few weeks, including to K-12 schools and vulnerable communities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has stressed the importance of reopening schools in allowing parents to return to work and jumpstarting the economy.

