Ex-officer pleads not guilty to charges related to Breonna Taylor killing

The former Louisville police officer charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the raid that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, pleaded "not guilty" on Monday, the Courier Journal reports.

The big picture: The announcement of charges against Brett Hankison, who was fired from the department in June, set off nationwide protests last week. None of the officers involved in the raid were indicted on homicide or manslaughter charges related to Taylor's death.

Citing police statements and a witness, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said last week the officers who entered Taylor's home knocked and announced their presence, despite having a "no-knock" warrant.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, as well as some neighbors have previously said they did not hear the officers announce their presence. Walker said he mistook police as an intruder when he fired his weapon.

Cameron also said officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were "justified" in their actions because Walker fired his weapon first.

Benjamin Crump, Taylor's family lawyer, has demanded Cameron release the full transcript of grand jury proceedings.

Crump has repeatedly noted that the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison stem from shots fired into white neighbors' apartments, not Taylor's or other Black residents.

What's next: A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28.

If convicted, Hankison could face up to five years in prison for each count.

