Louisville police move to fire 2 officers over Breonna Taylor shooting

People maintaining the decorations around a memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday notified two detectives connected to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor that they would be fired, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: If fired, they would be the latest officers held accountable in the shooting that set off weeks of protests in the city and inspired nationwide demonstrations.

Context: Taylor was shot dead by police on March 13 when LMPD officers conducting a narcotics investigation barged into the 26-year-old's home in plain-clothes to serve a "no-knock" warrant.

  • Police exchanged fire with Taylor's boyfriend, who said he fired believing the home was being broken into.
  • Protests over Taylor's death erupted in Louisville in May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Louisville Metro Council has since banned no-knock warrants.

The big picture: Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pretermination letter Tuesday from interim Chief Yvette Gentry after an internal investigation found he had violated department procedures while preparing the no-knock search warrant for Taylor's apartment, according to the Courier-Journal.

  • Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI concluded fired the shot that killed Taylor, also received a pretermination letter.
  • A grand jury in September indicted detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments while entering Taylor's home.

Of note: Jaynes and his lawyer have a closed hearing with interim Chief Gentry staff Thursday morning to convince the chief that his firing is unwarranted.

Shawna Chen
Dec 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, in Columbus, Ohio, last week has been fired, the city's police chief said Monday.

Driving the news: Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran with the police force, did not attempt to deescalate the situation before shooting Hill, according to Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., who said Monday that the "known facts do not establish that this use of deadly force was objectively reasonable," per ABC News.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Jacob Knutson
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for "falling behind" on distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying that with "only a few days left in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far."

The big picture: Biden also pleaded with Americans to wear a mask and take other steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reiterating his warning that "things will get worse before they get better."

