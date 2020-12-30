Louisville police move to fire 2 officers over Breonna Taylor shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday notified two detectives connected to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor that they would be fired, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: If fired, they would be the latest officers held accountable in the shooting that set off weeks of protests in the city and inspired nationwide demonstrations.

Context: Taylor was shot dead by police on March 13 when LMPD officers conducting a narcotics investigation barged into the 26-year-old's home in plain-clothes to serve a "no-knock" warrant.

Police exchanged fire with Taylor's boyfriend, who said he fired believing the home was being broken into.

Protests over Taylor's death erupted in Louisville in May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Louisville Metro Council has since banned no-knock warrants.

The big picture: Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pretermination letter Tuesday from interim Chief Yvette Gentry after an internal investigation found he had violated department procedures while preparing the no-knock search warrant for Taylor's apartment, according to the Courier-Journal.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI concluded fired the shot that killed Taylor, also received a pretermination letter.

A grand jury in September indicted detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments while entering Taylor's home.

Of note: Jaynes and his lawyer have a closed hearing with interim Chief Gentry staff Thursday morning to convince the chief that his firing is unwarranted.