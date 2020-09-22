30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police declare state of emergency as Breonna Taylor decision looms

A demonstrator holds up a sign of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Louisville police chief declared in a memo obtained by news outlets a "state of emergency" for the department on Monday to prepare for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's expected announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

Of note: Louisville has witnessed more than 115 days of protests over the police killing of Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, with calls for all the officers involved to be charged.

What's happening: Cameron is expected to announce a decision on charges as early as this week.

  • "The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown, which is another part of our preparations," Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Lamont Washington said in a statement to the Courier Journal announcing that department was cancelling all pending vacation request and days off. "It is important to note that the AG has said there is no timetable for the announcement." 
  • Two federal buildings, including the federal courthouse, in downtown Louisville have also been closed and boarded up in preparation of an announcement, local media reported.

Catch up quick: Taylor was shot dead by police on March 13 when LMPD officers conducting a narcotics investigation barged into the 26-year-old's home in plain-clothes to serve a "no-knock" warrant.

  • Police exchanged fire with Taylor's boyfriend, who said he fired believing the home was being broken into.
  • Protests over Taylor's death erupted in Louisville in May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
  • The Louisville Metro Council has since banned no-knock warrants.
  • Last week, Louisville announced a $12 million settlement package with Taylor's family. The settlement also includes a series of police reforms. Taylor's family has continued to call for the officers involved in her death to be charged.

Go deeper: What you need to know about the Breonna Taylor shooting

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virtual Emmys address chaotic year

Emmy Host Jimmy Kimmel during rehearsals Friday for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Al Seib/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Emmy Awards Sunday night addressed the major U.S. issues this year — including the protests on systemic racism and police brutality, the wildfires engulfing parts of the West Coast, the census, the pandemic, essential works and the election.

Why it matters: Award shows have always addressed wider cultural issues, but this year — amid unprecedented stress and uncertainty — that trend has accelerated.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

New York attorney general will release body cam footage in police shootings

New York Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York will release the footage from body-worn cameras to the public after deadly police-involved shootings, Attorney General Letitia James announced Sunday.

Why it matters: James made the announcement after meeting with the family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police. The details of Prude's death came to light earlier this month.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 31,1833,800 — Total deaths: 962,793— Total recoveries: 21,348,410Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 6,833,800 — Total deaths: 199,818 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
