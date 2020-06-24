2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

What they're saying: "I find your conduct a shock to the conscious," interim Chief Robert Schroeder wrote in a letter to Hankinson. "I was alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Policed Department to use deadly force in this fashion. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department."

Flashback: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced last week that Hankinson would be fired, but refused to share more information on additional steps that the department or city might take.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 9,184,976 — Total deaths: 474,609 — Total recoveries — 4,604,130Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 2,342,739 — Total deaths: 121,176 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases.
  5. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  6. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  7. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  8. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Alexi McCammond
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work is close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

