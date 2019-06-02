Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden vowed at the Human Rights Campaign’s gala Saturday his legislative priority would be preserving Equality Act protections for LGBTQ people and accused the Trump administration of committing "immoral" acts against the community.
“You can get married because the Supreme Court now says that, but you can walk into your place of employment in so many states and be fired ... It’s got to change, because of the values we have to demonstrate to the rest of the world. It’s got to change because it’s just morally wrong."