A protester rushed MoveOn's Big Ideas Forum stage, grabbed the mic from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and declared he wanted "attention for a much bigger idea" before being led offstage in San Francisco, California.

Details: Harris was answering a question about the gender pay gap in the U.S. when the man interrupted her. An animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the incident, naming the protester as Aidan Cook, per SFGate.