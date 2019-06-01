Former Vice President Joe Biden was at an LGBTQ civil rights gala in Ohio rather than attending the California Democratic Convention on Saturday — where 14 other 2020 candidates courted voters and delegates, reports AP.

Why it matters: This convention was a chance for presidential candidates to address nearly 200 delegates, nearly one-fifth of what's needed to secure the nomination, and Biden skipped it. Since announcing his run for the White House, Biden has focused on going President Trump, rather going after other Democrats, per AP.

