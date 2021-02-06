Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."

Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.

It is up to the sitting president to decide whether a former leader receives intelligence briefings.

What he's saying: When asked by O'Donnell what his worst fear was if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said, "I'd rather not speculate out loud."