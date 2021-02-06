Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (left) and Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg (right) via Getty Images
Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."
Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.
- It is up to the sitting president to decide whether a former leader receives intelligence briefings.
What he's saying: When asked by O'Donnell what his worst fear was if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said, "I'd rather not speculate out loud."
- "I just think that there is no need for him to have the-- the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden added in a portion of the interview that aired Friday.
- Biden cited Trump's "erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection."
- Biden also told O'Donnell he still believes Trump is "an existential threat," "dangerous" and "reckless."