Biden: Trump should not receive intel briefings due to his "erratic behavior"

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (left) and Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg (right) via Getty Images

Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."

Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.

  • It is up to the sitting president to decide whether a former leader receives intelligence briefings.

What he's saying: When asked by O'Donnell what his worst fear was if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said, "I'd rather not speculate out loud."

  • "I just think that there is no need for him to have the-- the intelligence briefings.  What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden added in a portion of the interview that aired Friday.
  • Biden cited Trump's "erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection."
  • Biden also told O'Donnell he still believes Trump is "an existential threat," "dangerous" and "reckless."

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show

Lou Dobbs on the set of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in September 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News has cancelled its business network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" and will air the program's final show on Friday night, the LA Times first reported.

Why it matters: Dobbs, former President Trump’s favorite TV host, helped promote the baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Conservative-leaning media companies, including Fox, are in the throes of navigating a post-Trump landscape.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. Business: Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants.
  6. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Thomas Donohue to leave U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Board leadership at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is close to naming Thomas Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: As CEO, Donohue, 83, built the chamber into a political powerhouse that supports pro-business policies, contributes huge sums largely to Republicans and promises to give its international and domestic members a voice in Washington.

