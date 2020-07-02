Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

It's the second month in a row that Biden's campaign has outraised Trump's.

Of note: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee leads Trump in most polls. RealClearPolitics' polling average shows Biden ahead of the president by 9.4 points.

Trump's campaign has pulled in an impressive haul over the past two years —almost $950 million, with $295 million in the bank, per the New York Times.

Biden's campaign has not revealed its cash-on-hand total.

What they're saying: Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon tweeted, "68% of our donors were new ... There’s real, grassroots energy for Joe."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted after announcing how much they raised in June, "Americans voting with their wallets, supporting the President."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.