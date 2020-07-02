Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Philadelphia City Hall in Pennsylvania in June. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.
Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.
- It's the second month in a row that Biden's campaign has outraised Trump's.
Of note: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee leads Trump in most polls. RealClearPolitics' polling average shows Biden ahead of the president by 9.4 points.
- Trump's campaign has pulled in an impressive haul over the past two years —almost $950 million, with $295 million in the bank, per the New York Times.
- Biden's campaign has not revealed its cash-on-hand total.
What they're saying: Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon tweeted, "68% of our donors were new ... There’s real, grassroots energy for Joe."
- Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted after announcing how much they raised in June, "Americans voting with their wallets, supporting the President."
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.