Trump campaign, RNC say they raised record-breaking $131 million in June

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $131 million in June.

Why it matters: The president's biggest re-election cash haul comes as several polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden leading in battleground states, and as Republican satisfaction with the state of the country declines.

The campaign says its June haul is more than it raised with the RNC in any single month in 2016.

By the numbers: The campaign says it has over $295 million in cash on hand and has raised $111 million more than did in the first quarter of 2020, totaling $266 million.