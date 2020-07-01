18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign, RNC say they raised record-breaking $131 million in June

President Trump at a MAGA rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $131 million in June.

Why it matters: The president's biggest re-election cash haul comes as several polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden leading in battleground states, and as Republican satisfaction with the state of the country declines.

  • The campaign says its June haul is more than it raised with the RNC in any single month in 2016. 

By the numbers: The campaign says it has over $295 million in cash on hand and has raised $111 million more than did in the first quarter of 2020, totaling $266 million.

  • The RNC noted it hired 300 extra field staffers and has roughly 1,100 campaign workers operating in states targeted by the campaign.

Jonathan Swan
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kushner changes top Trump campaign staff

Glassner in 2017. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump's rallies, has been "reassigned," and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Driving the news: Jared Kushner engineered these moves. Glassner, a Trump campaign original dating back to 2015, has been told he will now be handling the campaign's various lawsuits, sources say.

Alexi McCammond
Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign staffs up from Obamaworld

Biden and Jarrett at the White House in 2016. (Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Joe Biden is turning to a diverse, younger generation of Obama White House alums to fill high-level campaign positions as he gears up for the general election.

Driving the news: In the past few weeks, four former staffers who worked for Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett joined Biden’s campaign.

Hans Nichols
Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask, limit rallies amid coronavirus surge

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Laying out his plans to combat the coronavirus during a speech on Tuesday, Joe Biden stared into the camera, addressed President Trump and questioned his fitness to lead the nation: "America needs a president."

The state of play: The former vice president pleaded with Trump to wear a mask, institute a national plan for reopening the country and economy, and unite the American people amid the pandemic.

