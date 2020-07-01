Trump campaign, RNC say they raised record-breaking $131 million in June

President Trump at a MAGA rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $131 million in June.
Why it matters: The president's biggest re-election cash haul comes as several polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden leading in battleground states, and as Republican satisfaction with the state of the country declines.
- The campaign says its June haul is more than it raised with the RNC in any single month in 2016.
By the numbers: The campaign says it has over $295 million in cash on hand and has raised $111 million more than did in the first quarter of 2020, totaling $266 million.
- The RNC noted it hired 300 extra field staffers and has roughly 1,100 campaign workers operating in states targeted by the campaign.