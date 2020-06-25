2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT polling shows Biden leading Trump in 6 key battleground states

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump in six key battleground states, according to New York Times/Siena College polling released Thursday.

Why it matters: The states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina — were all won by Trump in 2016 and were instrumental in his Electoral College victory.

  • Biden's lead extends to double digits in some of the states — 11 points in Michigan and Wisconsin and 10 points in Pennsylvania. He leads by nine points in North Carolina, seven points in Arizona and six points in Florida.
  • Trump's poor standing is driven by an erosion in support from white voters, one of his key constituencies.
  • That trend has been noted by other outlets as well. Cook Political Report moved Michigan from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" last week, citing Trump's sliding numbers in a state heavily populated by his white, working-class base.

By the numbers: Voters' views on Trump's handling of the economy remains a bright spot for the president — 56% of those in the battleground polling approve of his economic policies.

  • But Trump faces headwinds on his handling of the protests against police brutality and racial injustice as only 31% believe he has handled them well.
  • 55% of the battleground voters said they believe the federal government should be working to limit the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy, while just 35% said the federal government needs to restart the economy.

The big picture: The Times' national poll has Biden ahead by 14 points — 50% to 36% — and his margins have widened amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests.

Methodology: This poll was conducted from June 8 to 18 and has a sample size of 3,870 registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The margin of sampling error for an individual state poll ranges from plus-or-minus 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points. The margin of sampling error on the full battleground sample is plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points.

Marisa Fernandez
Jun 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Michigan from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" in presidential race

President Trump in Warren, Mich., in January. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Friday moved its prediction of Michigan's 2020 presidential election results from "toss up" to "leans Democratic."

Why it matters: The state, which President Trump flipped in 2016, remains a key swing state in 2020 — and can be viewed as a bellwether for an important section of the president's base due to its concentration of white, working-class voters.

David NatherMargaret Talev
Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Trump voters oppose protests, less police funding

Data: SurveyMonkey online poll of 6,275 U.S. adults conducted June 12-16, 2020. Note: Margin of error is ±2 percentage points for the whole sample and ±3 percentage points for the 2,121 Trump 2016 voters. Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

President Trump's 2016 voters enthusiastically stand with him — and against the Black Lives Matter movement, redirecting police funds and protests of police brutality and racism — in a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the president slips behind Joe Biden in national polls, the survey found that Trump voters view the national uprising against George Floyd's killing in a substantially different way than a majority of Americans.

