NYT polling shows Biden leading Trump in 6 key battleground states

Joe Biden leads President Trump in six key battleground states, according to New York Times/Siena College polling released Thursday.

Why it matters: The states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina — were all won by Trump in 2016 and were instrumental in his Electoral College victory.

Biden's lead extends to double digits in some of the states — 11 points in Michigan and Wisconsin and 10 points in Pennsylvania. He leads by nine points in North Carolina, seven points in Arizona and six points in Florida.

Trump's poor standing is driven by an erosion in support from white voters, one of his key constituencies.

That trend has been noted by other outlets as well. Cook Political Report moved Michigan from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" last week, citing Trump's sliding numbers in a state heavily populated by his white, working-class base.

By the numbers: Voters' views on Trump's handling of the economy remains a bright spot for the president — 56% of those in the battleground polling approve of his economic policies.

But Trump faces headwinds on his handling of the protests against police brutality and racial injustice as only 31% believe he has handled them well.

55% of the battleground voters said they believe the federal government should be working to limit the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy, while just 35% said the federal government needs to restart the economy.

The big picture: The Times' national poll has Biden ahead by 14 points — 50% to 36% — and his margins have widened amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests.

Methodology: This poll was conducted from June 8 to 18 and has a sample size of 3,870 registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The margin of sampling error for an individual state poll ranges from plus-or-minus 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points. The margin of sampling error on the full battleground sample is plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points.

